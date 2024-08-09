‘Please don’t break rules’

Students continue managing traffic, cleaning streets

Students remained in the roads of Dhaka for a third day in a row yesterday to manage traffic and collect wastes in absence of law enforcement and conservatory workers, following the upheaval that led to Sheikh Hasina's fall.

From Panthapath to Gulistan, Shahbagh to Banglamotor, young volunteers have stepped up to restore order and safety in the city.

Around 1:30pm in Panthapath, rickshaw puller Amjad Hossain was attempting to overtake a line of vehicles when a female student intervened, saying, "Please don't break the rules."

Hossain, who has been using the road for nearly two years, happily complied.

The student, Sadia Amreen, a private university student, along with her peers, took it upon themselves to guide drivers and ensure adherence to traffic rules.

"A dozen of us are here controlling traffic. We work in a roster system. It's encouraging to see people actually listening to us," Sadia told The Daily Star.

Amjad expressed his approval of the initiative.

"Today, a young girl approached me and told me it was wrong. This change is positive, and I'm following their directions," he said.

This scene was replicated across the city. Students from various educational institutions were seen managing traffic at major intersections, including Gulistan, Paltan, Shahbagh, and Banglamotor. Working in shifts, sometimes joined by Ansar members, they filled the void left by absent traffic police.

Students were also engaged in cleaning efforts.

Arif Hossain, a private university student managing traffic at Farmgate, said, "With traffic police not fulfilling their duties, we, as students, stepped in to control the situation. I've been here since 8:00am, and despite the long hours, I'm enjoying it because I love this work."

Rafiqul Islam, a Dhaka College student stationed in Dhanmondi, shared a similar sentiment.

"It's our responsibility to step in when things aren't being managed properly. People are actually responding well to us, and it's a great feeling," he said.

Maria Rahman, a high school student managing traffic at Bijoy Sarani, added, "At first, I was nervous about confronting drivers, but they have been surprisingly cooperative."

In Moghbazar, student volunteer Nafis Ahmed said, "We're just doing our part to ensure safety on the roads. The response from both pedestrians and drivers has been positive."

Shirin Akhter, a student from Daffodil International University managing traffic in Gulshan, added, "This is more than just controlling traffic; it's about building awareness. If we can influence even a few people to follow the rules, it's worth it."

The efforts of these students have not gone unnoticed by the public.

Jahanara Begum, a private sector employee, said people are obeying the rules from the heart.

Bashir Uddin, a shopkeeper from Panthapath, said, "The students have brought some discipline, and it's refreshing to see that."

Students were also involved in painting graffiti, cleaning street walls and metro rail pillars.