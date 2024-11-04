Play halted at Shilpakala: Measures to be taken following investigation

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) said today it is working to implement appropriate measures following an investigation into Saturday's incident, which led to the abrupt suspension of a theatre performance.

In a media release, BSA explained that during the Saturday evening staging of Desh Natok's play Nityapuran at the National Theatre Hall, an "unexpected situation" arose. According to witnesses, the show was halted after a crowd began gathering at the venue's gate, demanding the performance be stopped.

"The interim government is committed to the safety of the public, arts, and cultural institutions at all times," the media release said.

It further said that while past administrations typically deployed law enforcement to suppress dissent, BSA sought a peaceful resolution through dialogue. But, despite attempts to diffuse the tension, the protesters persisted, causing a risk to audience and performer safety.

Ultimately, BSA, in consultation with Desh Natok members, decided to stop the performance, offering an apology to the audience.

BSA expressed concern over media coverage the following day, stating that some reports "misrepresented" remarks from the chief adviser's press secretary, leading to public misunderstanding.

"BSA opposes any actions that suppress the arts," the statement said. "Bangladesh has a rich, longstanding theatre tradition, which allows society's flaws and alternative ideas to be explored. The public should have the freedom to experience these performances and judge them accordingly."

In post-July Bangladesh, BSA stressed, that it is essential that cultural organisations and theatre groups work to prevent any actions that could harm the theatre community. The academy also condemned any association with the atrocities of July, affirming its commitment to supporting a vibrant, inclusive, and people-friendly culture.

BSA urged journalists, cultural activists, and the public to support a healthy, festive environment for the country's arts.