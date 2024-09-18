Platform ‘Voice for Reform’ launched

A new citizen's platform named "Voice for Reform" was formed yesterday, with the aim of "assisting reform of the state".

They will start a series of dialogues on various aspects titled "Meramot Alap (Reform Talks)" from October 4.

The launch of the new platform was announced during a press conference at Dhaka Reporters' Unity.

During the press conference, the initiators said they want to reach out to people of all classes and professions through this new platform.

They also said they want to hear experts, and citizens who love democracy, especially the youth.

Shahidul Alam, founder of Drik Picture Library and one of the co-convenors of the new platform, said the discussions will be held aiming to eliminate inequality, while upholding human dignity, democracy, and social justice.

He said some platforms have already been made and they will act as facilitators to them.

Shahidul Alam also announced the names of 12 other co-convenors -- rights activist Ashoke Barua; organisers of Anti-Discrimination Students Movement Nazifa Jannat, Shahinur Shumi, and Masud Rana; tech entrepreneur Fahim Mashroor; lawyer Manzur Al Matin; publisher Mahrukh Mohiuddin; rights activist Muktasree Chakma; media specialist Sayyied Kabir; satirist Simu Naser; political activist Syed Hasibuddin Hossain; and labour rights activist Ruhul Amin.

In the keynote paper, Shahinur Shumi said the platform is timely, non-partisan, and open-minded that aims to reach people from all walks of life.

Publisher and researcher Mahrukh Mohiuddin said, "An opportunity has arisen. Previous mistakes are here as examples. These mistakes cannot be made again."