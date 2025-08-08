A platform for survival

In flood-prone Rangpur chars, neighbours unite to build elevated cluster homes

In the flood-prone riverine regions of northern Bangladesh, a grassroots survival strategy called the "cluster homestead" is emerging as a beacon of resilience.

Along the banks of the Brahmaputra, Teesta, Dharla, and Dudhkumar rivers, people living on the remote chars have started jointly constructing elevated earthen platforms where five to ten families live together -- platforms that double as flood shelters during emergencies.

Each cluster homestead is typically built 8 to 10 feet higher than the surrounding land. These are constructed on 15 to 25 decimals of land, with the total cost ranging between Tk 40,000 to Tk 60,000 per unit.

In the five districts of Rangpur division -- Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Rangpur, Nilphamari, and Gaibandha -- there are around 560 chars, including 450 in Kurigram alone.

The model of cluster homesteads is now rapidly spreading across these vulnerable zones.

Mizanur Rahman, 55, a day labourer in Kurigram's Chilmari upazila, said ten families, including his, built a cluster homestead on 25 decimals of land last year, spending around Tk 60,000.

"During floods, while others' homes get submerged, our homestead remains safe, and even neighbouring families take shelter here," he said.

Nazrul Islam, 65, a marginal farmer from Ulipur upazila, said five families have been living together on one such platform for the past three years. "We've planted trees to improve the environment. Living together also ensures mutual support during floods or erosion," he added.

Sekendar Ali, 70, a resident of Char Gorokmandol in Phulbari upazila, said, "Earlier, our home would flood every year. We had to flee to schools or roadside shelters. But now, with eight families building a 10-foot-high cluster homestead together, we don't face that hardship anymore."

In Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila, farmer Subal Chandra Barman, 65, said, "Six families have been living on our 20-decimal cluster homestead for four years. We've planted fruit trees around it. Even during floods, the platform remains dry and safe."

Professor Shafiqul Islam Bebu, convener of the Kurigram Char Development Committee, said while cluster homesteads are effective, most families can't afford to build them.

"Government and NGO support is far too limited. Every time a flood hits, the importance of these platforms becomes clear. The government must step in and ensure support for building cluster homesteads for all char residents," he said.