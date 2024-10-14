Plastic goods producers raise concern over plan to ban single-use plastics without alternative

Producers of plastic products today said banning single-use plastic without creating alternative products will affect export, trade, packaging industries and medicine sectors.

Business leaders and stakeholders in the plastic industry voiced concerns at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU), warning that a significant number of workers in the sector could face unemployment if the government imposes restrictions on the use of 17 single-use plastic products.

They said around 13 lakh small traders are involved in selling plastic goods in the country that generate around Tk 40,000 crore as government revenue.

The plastic traders placed an 11-point demand to the government to protect the environment.

Shamim Ahmed, president of Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association and Abu Motaleb, president of Bangladesh Plastic Packaging and Roll Manufacturing Owners Association, among others, spoke at the press conference.

The government categorised 17 hazardous "single-use plastics" to be phased out from the environment.

Cigarette filters, fast food wrap, plastic bottles and their caps, straws, stirrers, one-time utensils, cutlery (e.g. cups, plates, trays, spoons, fork), plastic sticks, styrofoam food packaging, thin plastic films on fast food packaging, plastic invitation card and melamine foam sponges-used for household cleaning are among the 17 products, according to a circular issued in August 2024 by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.