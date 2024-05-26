'Plan for new state': Christian community worries over statement

The Christian community has expressed surprise and worries over a statement by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that there is a plot to carve out a Christian state like East Timor taking parts from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

"In today's globalised and secularised world, any state be called 'Christian State' is absurd," according to a joint statement signed by Bejoy N D'Cruze, archbishop of Dhaka and president of the Catholic Bishops, Conference of Bangladesh and the United Forum of Churches in Bangladesh yesterday.

According to local media, Prime Minister Sheik Hasina on May 23 said, "Like East Timor ... they will carve out a Christian country taking parts of Bangladesh [Chattogram] and Myanmar with a base in the Bay of Bengal."

She made the comment while addressing a meeting of the ruling Awami League-led 14-party alliance at the Gono Bhaban.

Archbishop D' Cruze said they support the efforts to safeguard the sovereignty of Bangladesh and pray that this continues.

He said the Christian community recognises the untiring and constant effort of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to try to safeguard the sovereignty, freedom and the development of the country.

However, he also said some opportunists may take the chance to destroy the existing harmony in Bangladesh in regard to the prime minister's statement.

"Therefore, I draw the attention of the authorities to see that the Christian community may not face any difficulty or insecurity; if there is any need, protection should be given to the Christian community."