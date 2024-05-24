PK Halder’s aide Bashudeb asked to surrender

The Supreme Court yesterday directed Bashudeb Banerjee, an associate of PK Halder and the then director of International Leasing and Financial Services, and his wife Papia Banerjee, also a director of the institution, to surrender before the trial court concerned by June 4 in connection with money laundering cases against them.

Halder, a former managing director of NRB Global Bank, is reportedly involved in Tk 10,000 crore loan scam. He was arrested in Ashoknagar, India on May 14, 2022.

Today, the apex court also scrapped the High Court orders that on May 9 granted anticipatory bail to Bashudeb and Papia in 14 and five money laundering cases respectively.