Pitha moulds in high demand

Clay artisans working round the clock to fulfil requirement

'Tis the season of pithas (local traditional varieties of cakes and pies) and clay artisans in Barishal region are passing busy times making clay moulds (sanj) for preparing the seasonal delicacy.

Visiting Kalashkathi and Neyamati unions under Barishal's Bakerganj upazila recently, this correspondent found at least 24 clay artisan and potter communities working to prepare several lakhs of earthen pitha moulds and decoration items.

Sandhya Rani Paul of Baktia village under Kalashkathi is one such clay artisan, who was seen making clay moulds for preparing "Chitai pitha" on her yard.

Along with Sandhya, at least 10 families in the village are making 3,000-5,000 moulds daily. Each is sold wholesale at Tk 8-10, and at Tk 20-25 in the retail market.

"Now is the time to eat pitha, so the demand for moulds has increased. The clay moulds are sent to different districts, including Dhaka, from different areas in Barishal by trawlers," Sandhya said.

Kalipada Pal, 80, a resident of the village, said, "Preparing pitha during winter is a tradition of rural Bengal that dates back centuries. As winter approaches, local artisans begin making moulds using clay that takes around 8-10 days to dry and become ready for use."

Tamal Roy, member secretary of a clay artisans' welfare organisation, said about 1-2 crores of moulds are produced by some two-dozen potter communities across Barishal division and sent to various places including Dhaka every year. This results in some considerable revenue generation in the rural economy."

Saidur Rahman Rintu, president of Barishal Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said, "There is still demand for clay products. The local artisans could have gone a long way if they received government's assistance."

Md Nazrul Islam, deputy general manager of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industry Corporation ( BSCIC) in Barishal, said, "I appeal to the clay artisans to unite through various relevant associations and get registered for Small and Medium Sized Enterprises to avail loans and expand their operations."