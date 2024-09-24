Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Tue Sep 24, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Sep 24, 2024 12:00 AM

Pistol, ammo recovered in Gulshan: DMP

Staff Correspondent
Tue Sep 24, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Sep 24, 2024 12:00 AM

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) recovered a pistol and a cache of ammunition from a pile of garbage in Gulshan on Sunday.

According to a DMP media release yesterday, the discovery was made near checkpost-10, next to Manarat University, around noon.

The items recovered include a Walther PPK 7.65 pistol, seven rounds of 7.65 calibre ammunition, 23 rounds of 22 bore ammunition, and 38 shotgun cartridges. Authorities have launched a legal investigation into the incident, DMP said.

