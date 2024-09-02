Piling up bodies on van: Police form probe committee

The police have constituted a four-member probe committee to investigate the incident in Ashulia, where officers were seen in a viral video piling bodies onto a van.

The committee, led by Additional SP Sajadur Rahman, has been directed to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report as soon as possible, Dhaka District Superintendent of Police Ahmad Mueed said during a press briefing after inspecting Ashulia Police Station yesterday.

"The viral video has come to our attention, and we are taking the necessary actions from our end," SP Mueed said.

"We have identified those involved and those present at the scene, but we are not disclosing names yet as it pertains to our next steps. This information will be made public soon."

He added that while the video has been viewed, physical evidence has not yet been obtained. "We are still working on these aspects. A missing person's report was filed yesterday, and we are addressing this as well, hoping for a satisfactory result."

In response to whether any police officers involved would face charges, SP Mueed said, "Anyone involved, regardless of their position, will be charged. The police are not above the law."

"Not only students and the public but also many of our police officers have been burned alive. There will also be a case for the killing of police officers. There is clear guidance from the chief adviser that if human rights violations occur, serious actions will be taken."

When asked if there was a specific deadline for the investigation, the SP told The Daily Star, "No specific deadline has been set. Rushing the investigation could lead to errors. However, the committee has been instructed to conduct a clear investigation and submit a report promptly."

Earlier on Friday, a one-minute and 50-second video began circulating on social media. The grisly footage shows several partially covered bloodstained bodies on a van, with some policemen standing by.

In the video, bodies covered with bedsheets and with hands outstretched can be seen.

Among the policemen beside the van, two were wearing police vests and were seen throwing another body onto the pile.