Tree Fair-2024 is underway at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka. It was opened by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 5 June.

With numerous potted and unpotted plants -- both imported and local varieties -- to choose from, the tree fair will continue till 13 July for nature lovers.

