In pictures: Armed forces, fire service mount rescue missions

In response to severe flooding caused by heavy rainfall, multiple rescue operations are underway across Bangladesh, with the Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, and Fire Service and Civil Defence Stations working together to save lives.

Photos: Bangladesh Army

The Bangladesh Army has been deployed in the Parshuram and Phulgazi areas of Feni district to rescue flood victims. Speedboats and helicopters are being used in rescue operations.

Meanwhile, in response to the worst flooding in Feni in recent memory, the Bangladesh Navy, under the direction of the navy chief, has deployed a specialised contingent.

The navy is actively relocating people stranded by heavy rains to safe locations using boats.

Additionally, navy diving teams have been deployed to ensure the highest level of safety for people and property in the flooded areas. Medical teams from the Navy are also providing emergency healthcare, including life-saving medicines, saline, and free medical services

BD fire service Photo 1,2, 3: The Fire Service and Civil Defene Station in Chowara Bazar, Cumilla, rescued flood-affected individuals today, and relocated them to safe areas.

Bangladesh fire service Photo 5: Bangladesh Fire Service & Civil Defence is rescuing families whose homes were submerged due to heavy rainfall and floodwaters. A unit from Maijdee Fire Station, in coordination with the Red Crescent, is conducting rescue operations.