Physicians in rural areas to get special facilities: health minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Professor Dr Samanta Lal Sen today said physicians attached to healthcare facilities in rural areas will be given special opportunities including financial incentives.

"We are working for offering special incentives for the healthcare professionals who are providing medical services to the rural people," he told the 10th National Neurology Conference at the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall at Shahbag in Dhaka.

The health minister said doctors and health workers will get special opportunities if they serve the rural people.

Large segments of people are living in rural settings, he said, adding the government is working to reach treatment facilities to the doorsteps of the common people.

The health minister said the doctors at upazila level hospitals and health centres have huge responsibilities for providing healthcare facilities to the people living in rural areas.

He urged the medical professionals particularly in rural areas as well as hard-to-reach areas to extend health services for upholding professional dignity.

Bangladesh has advanced remarkably in the field of the neurological arena, Samanta said the government led by Prime Minister Sheik Hasina upgraded 300-bed neurology hospital to 500-bed ones

At the function, State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Rokeya Sultana urged the physicians to achieve professional excellence as medical science is constantly advancing.

"Physicians should be involved with research works to enhance their professional efficiency," she added.