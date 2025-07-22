Phulpur Upazila in Mymensingh: Bridge turns perilous due to soil erosion

A bridge built over a canal connected to the Maliji River on the Ramsuna-Baishkahania road in Mymensingh's Chhandhara union under Phulpur upazila has become a serious hazard for commuters.

Due to soil erosion beneath the structure, the bridge is now hanging precariously, prompting fears that it could collapse at any moment, said locals.

According to local sources, the 36-foot bridge was constructed under the Disaster Management Department's "Bridge and Culvert Construction Project" during the 2018-2019 fiscal year at a cost of around Tk 25 lakh.

Cracks have developed at both ends of the bridge, and one side of the deck has tilted. Despite the evident danger, hundreds of people, including students, farmers, and light vehicle operators, continue to use the bridge daily. Farmers, however, are unable to carry goods on loaded vehicles due to the bridge's poor condition.

Md Abdul Halim, a local resident, said the soil had eroded so severely that cracks and tilts could not be fixed with cement alone. A new bridge with proper piling is the only real solution, he added.

Abul Monsur, an elderly farmer, said the river current becomes very strong during the monsoon. "No temporary fix will withstand that pressure. The location and design of the bridge need to be reconsidered," he said.

Contacted, Ashis Karmakar, the upazila project implementation officer (PIO), said the bridge was repaired in May this year with the help of the local Chhandhara Union Parishad at a cost of Tk 1,13,000. However, a flash flood on May 16 damaged the structure again.

"The bridge was first affected due to dredging in the Maliji River. As a result, the riverbed became significantly deeper than before, eroding the soil beneath the bridge's pillars and deck. The bridge gradually lost ground support," said the PIO.

Describing the bridge as very important, the official said hundreds of people from six villages use it daily, and a new bridge is needed as a permanent solution. For urgent repair work, around Tk 5 lakh is required, and higher authorities have been informed, he added.