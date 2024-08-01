In Photos: Wednesday’s March for Justice

As protesters took to the streets across the country yesterday, law enforcers blocked them at various spots, foiling their "March for Justice" called by Students against Discrimination.

Teachers, parents, lawyers, cultural activists, and many others from different walks of life joined the protest, expressing solidarity with the nine-point demand of the students and condemning the violence unleashed by the police during the quota reform movement.

Law enforcers foiled the demonstrations by using teargas, stun grenades and charging batons in different districts.

At least 100 people, including journalists, were injured and 83 detained during the protests.

These photographs were taken across the country yesterday.

Photo taken near High Court entrance in Dhaka by Amran Hossain

Police detaining a protestor in front of High Court in Dhaka. Photo: Amran Hossain

Photo taken by Amran Hossain in Dhaka's High Court area

Photo taken by Titu Das in Barishal city

Photo taken by Titu Das in Barishal city

Photo taken by Titu Das in Barishal city

Photo taken by Titu Das in Barishal city

Police charges baton on Jugantor photojournalist Shamim Ahmed. Photo: Titu Das

Photo taken by Habibur Rahman in Khulna city.

Photo taken by Habibur Rahman in Khulna city.

Lawyers join March for Justice. Photo taken by Rajib Raihan at Chattogram court

Photo taken by Rajib Raihan at Chattogram court