‘Photo exhibition of razakars at TSC shocking’

Says Prof Serajul Islam; urges leftist leaders to unite to lead social revolution

Dhaka University Emeritus Professor Serajul Islam Choudhury yesterday urged leftist leaders in the country to unite and lead a social revolution.

He said after the fall of the fascist government, it was the duty of the leftists to immediately form a united front, but a year has passed without any such unity.

In the meantime, bourgeois forces have grown stronger -- secular bourgeois, non-secular bourgeois, and religious-business bourgeois, he added.

The educationist warned that if leftist leaders fail to unite and create this revolution through a united front, liberation will not be achieved.

He was speaking at a views-exchange session titled "Expectations and Achievements of the July Mass Uprising" held at the Dhaka Reporters Unity. The Anti-fascist Leftist Alliance organised the programme, reports Bangla daily Prothom Alo.

He said the uprising in 2024 is being called a revolution, but it was merely the fall of a government.

"The real revolution is a social revolution, through which social ownership will be established and people will be liberated," he said. "But Bangladesh has now become a colony of the rich. Colonial rulers loot and siphon off wealth -- this is what is currently happening in Bangladesh."

With the fall of the previous government, it was believed that fascism had ended, but capitalist fascism has taken an extreme form, strengthening right-wing forces, he said.

Regarding the way forward, the educationist said, "We need to build a social revolution. Those who believe in socialism and social ownership must come together to form a united front. This united front will not be like the hollow front of 1954. It will be that of the leftists and it will be strong. Bangladesh's future depends on this united front."

He stressed that unity cannot be achieved alone or in isolation and must be built despite ideological differences.

He also condemned the recent display of pictures of Al-Badrs and Razakars at the TSC, as part of a photo exhibition, calling it a shocking incident.

"This attempt will become stronger if the leftists do not remain united," he said, adding that those who politicise religion are also bourgeois and support private ownership.

"Therefore, those of us who want to bring social change must come together to form a united front," he concluded.