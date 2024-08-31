Pharmaceutical company workers block Dhaka-Tangail highway for over 4hrs

Workers of a pharmaceutical company today blocked Dhaka-Tangail highway for four and a half hours with a 21-point demand, including salary increases, job regularisation, and two-day weekly holiday.

Hundreds of passengers travelling on the highway suffered as vehicular movement was disrupted during the period.

The protest began around 6:00am with workers blocking the highway and setting fire to tyres in Boardghar area of Gazipur's Kaliakair.

Police removed the protesters from the streets around 10:30am, according to Officer-in-Charge Adil Mahmud of Gorai Highway Police Station.

The OC said that they have communicated with the authorities of the company, who assured that they would hear the protesters' demand soon.

The demonstration was held under the banner of the Anti-Discrimination Labour Rights Movement.The protesting workers said they will not return to work until their demands are met. According to them, company officials terminated its employees when they voiced their concerns over any irregularities.

Prior to block the highway, hundreds of factory workers were seen marching towards the highway, chanting slogans such as "our demands must be accepted" and "irregularities will not continue".

Gazipur Industrial Police Assistant Superintendent of Police Golam Morshed Khan told The Daily Star at 9:00am that the highway has been blocked by the workers, causing significant disruption of vehicular movement.

The Daily Star was unable to receive a comment from the pharmaceuticals' authorities in this regard till filling this report at 10:00am.