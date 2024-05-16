PGCBL’s rejoinder, our reply

State-run Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Ltd (PGCBL) has sent a rejoinder/explanation to our story headlined "Goods worth Tk 16k imported at Tk 2.63 crore" published on May 7, 2024.

We are running the unedited rejoinder/clarification in full along with our response.

The rejoinder/explanation

The news titled "Goods worth Tk 16k imported at Tk 2.63 crore" published on 07 May 2024 has come to our attention. Alleging that "State-owned Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Limited (PGCB) has imported 68 kilograms of bolts, nuts, and washers from India for towers at a cost of 2 Lac 39 Thousand 695 Dollars ($239,695), approximately 2 crore 59 lacs taka in Bangladeshi currency," which is false and defamatory to the organization. Actually there was no financial irregularity occurred in the said import process. The explanation of Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Ltd. (PGCB) is as follows to eradicate the misunderstanding created in the public mind due to the published news about a state-owned organization functioning with transparency:

Under the auspices of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, the state-owned organization, Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Ltd (PGCB), signed a contract through international open bidding with TBEA Co. Ltd., China, on July 23, 2020, for the construction of 230kV transmission lines under the Package- 2 of "Enhancement & Strengthening of Power Network in Eastern Region (ESPNER) Project". As per the contract, payment is being made to the contractor through Direct Payment by development partner, the World Bank. There is no Letter of Credit (LC) process between PGCB and the contractor in this regard.

Material Dispatch Clearance in two lots were issued for the import of nut-bolts (calculated weight 74.8+104.068 tons) for the respective towers, with a total weight of 178.868 tons and a total value of 3 lakh 89 thousand 252 dollars. The project contractor submitted an invoice of 1 lac 49 thousand 558 dollars ($149,558) against the import of 178.8 tons of nut-bolts in the first invoice and the balance of 2 Lac 39 Thousand 695 Dollars ($239,695) against the import of 0.068 tons of nut-bolts in the second invoice. That is, a total invoice of 3 lakh 89 thousand 252 dollars ($389,252) has been submitted against a total weight of 178.868 tons of nut-bolts. Therefore, the average price of nut-bolt per kg stands at 2.176 dollars. Hence, there is no scope to consider or make any payment in excess of the contract value, nor has it been done.

However, as per the invoice for the first lot, the contractor has imported 178.8 tons of nut-bolts instead of 74.8 tons. Although the price mentioned in the invoice was for 74.8 tons according to the Dispatch Clearance. As per the terms of the contract, 55 percent of the first invoice value (1 lac 49 thousand 558 dollars) i.e. 82 thousand 257 dollars ($82,257) have been paid for the shipment of the materials. Further payment is kept withhold due to shipment of excess nut-bolts against the issued Dispatch Clearance. Later on, 2nd invoice amounting total value of 2 lakh 39 thousand 695 dollars ($239,695) was submitted against the import of remaining 0.068 tons of nut-bolts including the price of additional nut-bolts imported against the price of the first lot invoice, though no amount has been paid to the contractor until now.

As a whole, in two invoices, a total 178.868 tons of nut-bolts worth 3 lakhs 89 thousand 252 dollars ($389,252) were imported, but only 82 thousand 257 dollars have been paid to the contractor so far. Therefore, no corruption/misuse of government funds/money laundering has been occurred in the said nut-bolt import process.

The said matter is under process for resolving through discussion among PGCB, Contractor, Mongla Customs Authority and all other parties concerned as per the contract.

Therefore, you are humbly requested to publish the above rejoinder/explanation in your newspaper appropriately.

Our reply

The rejoinder does not challenge any facts of our story, nor does it explain how the report was defamatory for the state-run company.

The Daily Star report was based on customs documents, contract agreement and official communications between PGCBL and the customs authorities.

Documents show that for about a year now, the customs authorities have been withholding the release of 68kgs of tower bolts, nuts and washers imported by PGCBL at a cost of Tk 2.63 crore, which is 1,619 times the contract value.

PGCBL's explanation to the customs authorities that the overpricing was the result of a mistake on the part of the Indian supplier was not accepted by the customs authorities, which we clearly mentioned in our story.

We stand by our report.