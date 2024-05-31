Petrol, octane prices hiked by Tk 2.50, diesel 75p

The government has increased diesel price by Tk 0.75 per litre and petrol and octane prices by Tk 2.50 per litre for the month of June.

The new price will be effective from June 1 (12:00am), said a gazette of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.

As per the gazette, the prices of diesel and kerosene were set at Tk 107 a litre, while the prices of petrol and octane at 127 and Tk 131 a litre, respectively.

Though fuel prices in the international market fell, local prices rose as the taka devalued against the dollar, the gazette explained.

The government has been adjusting local fuel prices in parallel with the international market since March this year.

On February 29, the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) issued a notification on Automatic Fuel Oil Pricing Guidelines.

According to the notification, the prices of all petroleum fuels – petrol, diesel, octane, kerosene, furnace oil, jet fuel, and marine fuels – will be set automatically based on the international market price.

In May, the government hiked diesel price by Tk 1 per litre, and petrol and octane prices by Tk 2.50 per litre.

In April, the price of diesel and kerosine was reduced by Tk 2.25 per litre but the petrol and octane remained unchanged.

In the first adjustment of March, diesel and kerosene prices had decreased by Tk 0.75, Octane dropped by Tk 4 and petrol by Tk 3.