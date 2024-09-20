Petition seeks restrictions on property transfer

A Supreme Court lawyer has filed a petition with the High Court seeking its order on the authorities to attach all immoveable properties owned by S Alam Group, its shareholder directors and their family members and to impose restrictions on transfer or sell of those properties.

Barrister Md Rukunuzzaman submitted the petition on September 17, praying to the court to direct Bangladesh Bank to provide information regarding total credit facilities availed by S Alam Group, its shareholder directors and other business concerns from the financial institutions or banks and the present status of outstanding liabilities and to bring laundered money back to Bangladesh from abroad.

In the petition, he urged the HC to ask the Anti-Corruption Commission to hold an enquiry into the allegations of siphoning huge amount of money to foreign countries by S Alam Group and its associated companies.

Yesterday, the HC bench of Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque fixed September 22 for further hearing.