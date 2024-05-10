Bangladesh
Petition seeks inquiry into ex-land minister’s assets abroad

A Supreme Court lawyer yesterday filed a petition with the High Court seeking its order on the Anti-Corruption Commission and Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit to inquire into allegation against former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury of amassing properties abroad.

Md Salah Uddin Reagan submitted the petition to the HC.

He lodged the petition based on news reports headlined "Saifuzzaman Chowdhury's empire in UK" and "Bangladeshi politician's £200 million empire in Britain" published on Bangla dailies on February 20.

Salah Uddin said in the affidavit, Saifuzzaman did not mention he has property in the UK, meaning he  might be involved in money laundering.

