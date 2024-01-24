Petition seeks HC order to remove iron cages from courtrooms

Ten Supreme Court lawyers yesterday filed a petition with the High Court seeking its order on the authorities concerned of the government to remove iron cages from the courtrooms throughout the country.

Iron cages inside courtrooms are where the accused stand during case proceedings.

Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir, on behalf of the 10 lawyers, submitted the petition, which also asked for re-establishment of wooden cages in the courtrooms.

The petitioners said use of iron cages in courtrooms is inhumane and contradictory to the law and constitution.

Hearing of the petition will be held at a convenient time, Shishir Manir told The Daily Star.