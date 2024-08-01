Petition seeks HC order to form judicial commission

A Supreme Court lawyer yesterday filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking its order on the government to form a judicial commission to probe four children's deaths in the violence centring quota reform protests.

Advocate Taimur Alam Khondaker submitted the petition as public interest litigation and prayed to the court to direct the government to give Tk 1 crore each to the deceaseds' family members.

The four deceased children are four-year-old Abdul Ahad from Rajarbag of Jatrabari; 15-year-old Nayima Sultana from Uttara; 11-year-old Safayat Shamir from Mirpur and 6-year-old Ria Gope from Narayanganj, according to the petition.

He said in the petition that the minors were killed in gunshots although they did not participate in the protests.

The state and its law enforcing agencies have failed to protect their lives, the petitioner stated in the petition.

Under article 32, "No person shall be deprived of life or personal liberty save in accordance with law", the petition mentioned.

Advocate Taimur Alam Khondaker told The Daily Star that the HC may hold hearing of the petition today.