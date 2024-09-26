Petition seeks ban on hilsa export

A Supreme Court lawyer yesterday filed a petition with the High Court challenging the legality of the interim government's decision to permit exporting 3,000 tonnes of hilsa to India.

Advocate Md Mahmudul Hasan submitted the petition, seeking the HC's order on the government to cancel the decision and issue a ban on the export of hilsa captured from Padma and Meghna rivers.

In the petition, he said hilsa is not a freely exportable product, according to the Bangladesh Export Policy 2021-24.

"The commerce ministry did not follow the proper legal procedures to allow the export of hilsa. The fish is under jurisdiction of the fisheries and livestock ministry, and without its clear approval, the commerce ministry cannot single-handedly approve its export," he said.

The lawyer further said that India does not need to import hilsa as it harvests a huge quantity of the fish from the sea. However, India imports the hilsa caught from Padma river in Bangladesh as it is becomes tastier after migrating from the sea to the river.

"As such, fish exporters in Bangladesh stockpile this fish captured from Padma river to export to India, and due to this, Bangladeshi people do not find enough hilsa in the market for consumption," he also said.