Petition filed to formulate law

A rights organisation yesterday filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking its directive on the authorities concerned to formulate a law in order to protect dead bodies and skeletons in the graveyards from theft and to punish the perpetrators.

Manobadhikar-O-Somaj Unnayan Songstha (Mosus) submitted the petition as a public interest litigation to the HC, saying that there is no clear direction of punishment or provision for punishment in the existing laws of the country for digging graves and stealing dead bodies and skeletons, an extremely unethical act which hurts religious sentiments.

Mosus' chairman Advocate Md Golam Rahman Bhuiyan, who submitted the petition, said reports published on different newspapers revealed that a section of criminals is stealing dead bodies and skeletons from the graveyards for running business.