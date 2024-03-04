Petition filed to close all restaurants in residential buildings

Bangladesh
44 killed in Bailey Road fire
Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

A Supreme Court lawyer yesterday filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking its directive upon the government to close restaurants and business operations in all residential buildings in Dhaka.

Md Eunus Ali Akond submitted the petition as a public interest litigation to the HC, also appealing to the court to order authorities concerned of the government to form a judicial committee to probe Thursday night's devastating fire incident at Bailey Road that killed 46 people and injured several others.

The petitioner also sought the HC's order for arresting the persons responsible for the incident.

In the petition, he urged the HC to direct the government to give compensation to the families of the victims of the Bailey Road fire incident and provide treatment to the injured people.

Relevant laws do not allow any commercial activities in residential buildings, he said in the petition.

Eunus Ali Akond told The Daily Star that the HC may hold a hearing on the petition today.

