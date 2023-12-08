Petition challenges death penalty

A Supreme Court lawyer yesterday filed a writ petition with the High Court challenging the legality of the provision for death penalty in the criminal justice system of the country.

Ishrat Hasan submitted the petition as a public interest litigation to the HC, saying that the provision for death sentence, as the maximum punishment, is contradictory to articles 32 and 35(5) of the constitution and relevant provisions of international treaties and conventions.

Article 32 of the constitution says, "No person shall be deprived of life or personal liberty save in accordance with law." According to article 35(5), "No person shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman, or degrading punishment or treatment."

In the petition, the lawyer prayed to the HC to issue a rule asking the officials concerned to explain why section 53 of the Penal Code and section 368(1) of the Code Criminal Procedure (CrPC) containing the provision of death penalty should not be declared unconstitutional, illegal and without lawful authority.

Petitioner Ishrat Hasan told The Daily Star that Bangladesh is the signatory of the international treaties and conventions which have discouraged the enforcement of death penalty.

More than 100 countries have already repealed this provision, she said.

Advocate Ishrat said she will move the petition before the HC at a convenient time later on.