Perpetrators of Oct 28 attacks on journalists won’t be spared: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said perpetrators of the heinous attacks carried out on journalists on October 28 would not be spared.

"The country witnessed a lot of movements and struggles. But there is no incident of attacking journalists in such a targeted way. The attacks were attempted to murder as they targeted the journalists to hit their heads. I have no words to regret it," she said.

The PM made the remarks when a group of journalists, who were injured in the terrible attacks during BNP's rally in Dhaka on October 28, met her at the Gono Bhaban this morning.

She said the perpetrators of such heinous acts will not be spared. "The culprits have to be brought to justice by scrutinising the images and video footage of the incidents," she added.

Saying the attacks were also carried out on the house of the chief justice, the judges' quarters and on members of police, Hasina said, "There is no previous instance of attacking the house of the chief justice.

"The order givers must also face the music," she went on.

The PM asked people of the country to stay alert as conspiracies are being hatched at home and abroad to thwart the upcoming general election scheduled for January 7.

At the start of the programme, she enquired about the health of the injured journalists.

A video documentary with the statements of the injured journalists was screened in the function, highlighting the inhumane torture the media people went through on October 28.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim gave the welcome speech, while senior journalists from different media houses were present at the event moderated by Jatiya Press Club General Secretary Shyamal Dutta.

Editor-in-chief of Ekattor TV and president of the Editors Guild, Bangladesh, Mozammel Babu and Head of News of Ekattor TV Shakil Ahmed also spoke on the occasion.