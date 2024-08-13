Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Tue Aug 13, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 13, 2024 12:00 AM

Perpetrators of attacks to face justice

Says religious affairs adviser; ministry to launch hotline
Religious Affairs Adviser to the interim government AFM Khalid Hossain yesterday condemned recent attacks on religious sites belonging to minorities.

He called the perpetrators "miscreants" and promised that justice would be delivered.

During a press briefing at the secretariat, Khalid confirmed that complaints had been received about attacks on minority homes and religious sites. He assured ongoing support for these communities, emphasising the ministry's commitment to them.

Hossain announced that deputy commissioners are compiling a list of damages, with directives to be issued later in the day.

The Ministry of Finance will finalise details of assistance for victims by today.

The chief adviser will meet leaders of religious minorities this afternoon.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs also plans to launch a hotline to report attacks.

