Perform duty with patience, maintain own safety: IGP tells police members

Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun today urged members of the force to perform their duties with patience.

"I am requesting all members of police to perform their duties with patience and strong morale, maintaining their security," he said in a video message sent by Police Headquarters around 4:45pm.

This is the first briefing of the IGP since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India yesterday. Many top police officials went into hiding after the development.

In the video message, the IGP said all steps will be taken for logical solution of problems of the police members.

The IGP expressed his deep shock over the killing of the police members while performing duties.

He assured that they would ensure treatment of the injured police members.

He urged the leaders of political parties and the Anti-Discriminatory Student Movement to appeal to the countrymen to refrain from attacking police and its establishments.