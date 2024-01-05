‘People’s welfare my only focus’

Says B’baria-6 AL candidate

Awami League candidate from Brahmanbaria-6 (Bancharampur), Capt (retd) AB Tajul Islam, yesterday pledged to engage himself in the welfare of people till the end of his life.

Tajul also said he will do his best to change the fate of the residents of Bancharampur, even if it costs him his own life.

The incumbent lawmaker made the remarks while addressing an election rally at the Bancharampur Govt College playground.

Tajul, also a former state minister for the Liberation War affairs ministry, called upon all voters not to stay in their houses during the voting day and come to voting centres so that 95 percent of votes get cast in favour of the boat symbol.

During the speech, he highlighted BNP men's misdeeds towards him, including an attack on his motorcade, while the party was in power.

"I believe that the way Awami League men behaved with leaders and activists of other political parties, they will come to the voting centres and cast their votes. They will set a unique example," he also said.

Several thousand people from 13 unions of the upazila joined the election rally presided over by upazila AL president Sirajul Islam.