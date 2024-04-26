Colleagues observe Zafrullah’s first death anniv

It is now up to the people in society to take on the task of completing the important work left unfinished by Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, said speakers at a programme yesterday.

Zafrullah devoted his life to serving the people of the country, with all his thoughts and considerations focused solely on their well-being, they added.

"Zafrullah addressed issues such as cancer, heart transplants, and various others, harbouring numerous desires to further benefit the people. Although he is no longer with us, it is now incumbent upon everyone to honour his legacy by completing his unfinished works," said Prof Altafunnessa Maya, chairman of the Trustee Board of Gonoshasthaya Kendra.

Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital organised the discussion yesterday marking the first death anniversary of Zafrullah.

At the event, attendees watched a video documentary titled "A People's Doctor", which depicted Zafrullah's life. Additionally, doctors, nurses, and staff reminisced about their memories of Dr Zafrullah during the gathering.

Sayeed Zaman, director of Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital, emphasised Zafrullah's advocacy for enhancing the nation's health and his dedication to progress and democracy.

"We are fighting today without Zafrullah. We have to continue this fight," he added.

The event was attended by Zafrullah's wife and Naripokkho member Shireen Huq, his son Bareesh Hasan Chowdhury, trustee board members Abul Qasem Chowdhury and Kona Chowdhury, and Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association Chief Executive Syeda Rizwana Hasan.

Zafrullah, 82, died on April 11 last year due to kidney complications, while receiving treatment at Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in Dhanmondi.