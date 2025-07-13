People’s aspirations still unfulfilled

Speakers tell seminar, call for steps to curb political, economic criminalisation

Leaders of several political parties yesterday said the national aspirations of the people remained unfulfilled not only after the Liberation War but also following the July uprising.

Speaking at a seminar, they said despite various victories achieved through movements over the past century, social inequality continues to plague the country.

They called for urgent steps to curb political and economic criminalisation, hold timely elections based on consensus, and improve law and order to uphold people's aspirations for a democratic Bangladesh.

The seminar, titled "Unfulfilled National Aspirations and the July Uprising", was organised by Bangladesh Jatiya Samajtanrik Dal (Bangladesh Jasod) at Jatiya Press Club.

A one-minute silence was observed at the beginning of the programme in remembrance of those killed during last year's July uprising.

Presiding over the event, Bangladesh Jasod President Sharif Nurul Ambia said the country has failed to uphold the guiding principles laid out after the Liberation War.

"Over the past 53 years, we have not been able to establish people's fundamental rights. On the contrary, those rights have been violated," he said.

Referring to last year's uprising, he said, "Many have become disheartened. We must ensure the success of this uprising. We cannot allow it to fail under any circumstances."

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, speaking as the chief discussant, said the July uprising was rooted in the people's long-standing struggle to reclaim ownership of the state.

"The core principle of the constitution is the people's ownership. It was for this ownership that people made such sacrifices during the July uprising. We do not want division over this ownership," he said.

Stressing that all change must come through elections, he said, "We must move forward towards elections based on whatever level of consensus is reached. The people's aspirations can only be restored through elections. Democracy must prevail not only in politics but also in the economy."

Addressing political pressure groups, he said, "Why do you want to destroy the electoral process? Remain as a pressure group if you wish, or else come to parliament through elections and bring the change or reform you want."

Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna said people aspire to a prosperous country where all citizens can enjoy a better life, but no real prospects of achieving such a life are currently visible.

He criticised the interim government for "failing to implement" any reforms in the past year. "With the limited time remaining, no reforms are realistically possible. After one year, we are left having to admit that a credible election is what the country truly needs."

In the keynote speech, Bangladesh Jasod Standing Committee Member Mushtaq Ahmed said the same struggle that birthed the country continues today. "Governments come and go, mass movements and uprisings erupt time and again, blood is shed, cries of the oppressed echo -- yet none of it has brought us true democracy. The cycle of exploitation remains unbroken," he said.

Saiful Haque, general secretary of Biplobi Workers Party, said the July uprising aimed to reduce inequality, yet no commission has been formed on that issue. "There is no visible sign of reducing inequality in society," he added.

"At this moment, what needs to be done is to ensure visible and effective justice, implement urgent reforms, involve the people, and move towards building consensus to fulfil the aspirations of a democratic Bangladesh," said Saiful.

Communist Party of Bangladesh General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince said political criminalisation cannot be addressed without tackling economic criminalisation.

"With great regret, I must say that although 11 commissions have been formed, not a single one is dedicated to eliminating inequality," he said. "You've heard about the white paper on economic criminalisation, but those in power say they don't have time to read it."

He added, "To realise the spirit of the mass uprising, we must use this month to speak of the people's aspirations, reach out to the public, and build public opinion. But if we stray from the path of democracy, we risk triggering unintended consequences."

Gono Forum General Secretary Subrata Chowdhury, Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies Executive Director Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed, and Rashtro Shangskar Andolan President Hasnat Qaiyum also spoke at the seminar.