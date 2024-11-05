People will decide fate of political parties

Says BNP leader Gayeshwar

Amidst calls to ban Awami League and Jatiya Parto, BNP senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy yesterday said it is ultimately up to people to determine whom to accept or reject, through a transparent national election.

Speaking at a discussion, he expressed that restoring democracy will serve as a form of retribution for those who have undermined it.

"We have been asked to clarify BNP's stance on banning Awami League and Jatiyo Party. Why should BNP feel the need to clarify its position on this issue?" Gayeshwar questioned.

He added that both the people of Bangladesh and BNP want the interim government to hold the national election quickly.

"People will decide who should be rejected and who should be accepted through the election. So, any imprudent decision will not bring welfare or peace to the country," he stated.

The Swadhinata Forum, a pro-BNP platform, organised the programme at the Jatiya Press Club to commemorate National Revolution and Solidarity Day on November 7.

Gayeshwar, a member of the BNP Standing Committee, said the term "reform" became stigmatised during the 1/11 political changeover due to ulterior motives.

He said while there is widespread support for necessary state reforms, attempts to consolidate power by banning a political party or promoting depoliticisation will not serve the nation's interests.

"Those who deserve banning have, in effect, banned themselves and departed from the country; now there is no one to raise their banner or slogans," he asserted.

The BNP leader said political parties should not engage in retribution against each other.

"We are fighting for democracy, and the restoration of democracy is the means of taking that revenge (on AL)," he said.