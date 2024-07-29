People suffer as tidal water inundates road

Even though the situation seems normal most of the time at Morrelganj Ferry Terminal in Bagerhat, during the hours of high tide, the connecting road to the pontoon on its eastern side gets submerged by the rising water of Panguchi river.

As such, passengers and transport workers have been facing difficulties in reaching the ferry to cross the river.

Residents and vehicle drivers have called for immediate steps to elevate the connecting road to alleviate their distress.

"For two-three hours during high tide over the last four days, the connecting road to the terminal's pontoon has been getting inundated, making it difficult for vehicles to board the ferry," said Bhola Das, a pick-up driver.

Kalu Sheikh, a local, said, "Crossing the ferry has become very distressing for us. This needs to be fixed immediately."

According to Abdur Rasid, a local businessman, this is a recurring issue every monsoon but the authorities are yet to address it.

Contacted, Mohammad Farid Uddin, executive engineer of Roads and Highways Department in Bagerhat, said elevating the road will not be an effective solution as the water level of the river fluctuates across the year.

"If the connecting road is raised too high, it will create problems for vehicles and pedestrians to board the ferry during low tide. We have to consider both high and low tide scenarios to construct the connecting road and pontoon," he also said.

"However, we will take the necessary steps to alleviate people's sufferings, keeping the technical aspects into consideration," he added.