People suffer as ferry service suspended since May 27

Ferry service between Rayenda of Bagerhat's Sharankhola upazila and Machhua of Pirojpur's Mathbaria upazila has remained suspended since May 27 due to damages caused to Rayenda ferry terminal by Cyclone Remal.

This ferry route is the only means of communication between Rayenda and Machhua.

The ferry route, which started operations on November 10, 2021, used to serve 20,000-25,000 people and over a thousand vehicles daily.

On-site observations revealed that the cyclone caused significant damages to the pontoon, connecting road, and steel railings of the terminal. The adjacent roads were washed away into the river, while local shops were also damaged.

Although an alternative trawler terminal is operational, the boats are charging a higher fare than usual, alleged locals.

Besides, trawlers cannot transport vans, pick-ups, and trucks, thereby affecting local businesses adversely.

"Since the ferry service is suspended, we cannot travel even for urgent needs. Using trawlers costs Tk 60-100, and they depart as per their convenience," said Mizan Sheikh, a resident of Rayenda.

Jamal Uddin, a local from Machhua, said, "During Eid, many couldn't visit their relatives. No one from Rayenda could come here."

Fayzul Islam, a regular commuter on the route, echoed him.

Halim, a shopkeeper near Rayenda terminal, said, "After the ferry service started, I managed to sustain my family with my shop. After the terminal was damaged in the cyclone, the ferry operations remained suspended from May 27. This has adversely affected small businesses like mine, making it hard to make ends meet."

Jalil Sheikh, a cattle trader in Rayenda, said, "We used the ferry to take our cattle to Mathbaria for sale ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. This time, we couldn't transport cattle before Eid."

Md Farid Uddin, executive engineer of Roads and Highways Department in Bagerhat, said, "We have sent a proposal for allocation to the higher authorities for necessary repairs to resume the ferry services."