People suffer as Dhaka streets turn violent

Dhaka dwellers suffered much yesterday as two major political parties -- BNP and Awami League -- held separate political programmes in the city.

Availability of public transports was scarce in the morning, with the number dwindling further in the afternoon, leaving commuters stranded on streets.

On the other hand, activists from both parties occupied many areas including Paltan, Kakrail, Bangabandhu Avenue and Motijheel, halting traffic movement.

The situation turned worse after BNP activists and police clashed in different areas, leaving people from Segunbagicha, Paltan, Nayapaltan and surrounding areas in panic, particularly after police lobbed teargas canisters during the clash.

During visits to Farmgate, Mohakhali, Ghulshan and Rampura areas, two correspondents of this newspaper found that there were very few buses available and people were struggling to get from one area to another.

Transport owners said they had no directive to keep buses out of service, but many operators avoided plying buses in fear of violence. Adding to the woes, many ruling leaders hired buses for their rally, creating a vacuum in public transport.

Meanwhile, 11 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh have been deployed in the capital to ensure security and maintain law and order last night. They will be on duty today as well along with police to maintain law and order situation, Md Shariful Islam, public relations officer of BGB, told The Daily Star yesterday.