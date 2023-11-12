People suffer for delay in drain construction

Students of Mymensingh Polytechnic Institute and local residents have been suffering for a year due to delayed drain construction work in front of the institution.

The drainage work beside Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in front the institute should have been completed much earlier but it is being done at a snail's pace, said students and locals.

The road directly connects to Mymensingh city, Mymensingh Medical College Hospital and Maskanda Inter-district Bus Stand.

There are some 6,500 students in seven departments of the institute.

Students alleged that dust from the construction site during dry season, and mud in the monsoon, cause untold sufferings. Due to the delayed construction, the internal drainage system of the institute has been completely blocked and the whole campus was flooded, leaving the classrooms and 20 laboratories of the institute on the ground floor submerged after the recent record rainfall.

The practical classes of the institute are being hampered as the laboratory equipment were affected severely, said Homaira, a second-year student.

Masum Mia, a shopkeeper in the area, said their businesses are being affected due to delay in drain construction work as a lot of dust is produced from the site.

Rafiqul Islam Miah, chief engineer of Mymensingh City Corporation, said UDC Construction, a firm from Dhaka, is assigned to do the drain work as part of developing a drain network from the city's Alamgir Mansur Memorial College to Maskanda.

The work will be completed within next three months as per schedule, he added.