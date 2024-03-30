People struggle to cope with market prices

Says Anu Muhammad

Prof Anu Muhammad said yesterday that the majority of the people cannot cope with the current market prices given their income.

"Many cannot afford medical expenses. The cost of daily essentials is gradually becoming unmanageable. Nutritious food is being replaced by cheaper alternatives…," he said.

The noted economist was addressing a citizens' rally at Shahbagh, protesting the price hike of essentials, electricity, and gas.

He mentioned that alongside the soaring prices, extortion is also causing hardships for low-income people.

"Tea stall vendors or hawkers are forced to pay extortion money on a regular basis... The ruling Awami League, Chhatra League, and law enforcers benefit from this," said Anu Muhammad.

He blamed a few companies for monopolising the market, which has affected market prices.

"There are no issues in the supply chain of any product. Yet, prices continue to rise. The main reason is the influence of certain groups or individuals," he added.