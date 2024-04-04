People rejected ‘boat symbol’

BNP won’t join upazila polls, says Moyeen Khan

BNP senior leader Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan yesterday said BNP never told they won't join elections, rather they said they won't participate in 'staged, one-sided, farcical and deceptive' polls under the current regime.

"The forthcoming upazila polls will not be very different from the previous elections. So, there is no possibility of BNP to contest the upazila polls," he said after visiting Jubo Dal central committee's former vice-president SM Jahangir at his Uttara residence. SM Jahangir Uttara was recently freed from jail.

"Awami League's decision not to allow party symbol in upazila polls has proved that AL itself acknowledges that the people of the country have rejected the 'boat' symbol," he said.

The government will decide whether they will give back people the right to vote or not, he said.

Replying to a question about the outcomes of BNP's movement, Dr Moyeen said, "If there were no outcomes of BNP's struggle, why 95 per cent people boycotted the January 7 dummy election?"