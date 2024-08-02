In a speech before hundreds, Anu Muhammad demands govt resignation

Independent Bangladesh has not seen bloodshed of the kind witnessed during the quota reform protests, former Jahangirnagar professor Anu Muhammad said today.

The eminent intellectual was speaking at the Jatiyo Press Club before the "Droho Jatra" -- a mass procession called by students, teachers, and people from all walks of life – towards the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital.

"We have seen several mass uprisings and democratic movements, but Bangladesh has never seen such deaths and bloodshed. The government thought it could suppress the movement but it failed as people from all walks of life have joined it spontaneously," he said.

Saying that no other government has done as much damage to the spirit of the Liberation War as the incumbent Awami League, Anu Muhammad said, "The attack on people in the name of the Liberation War must be stopped. Those who are killers, looters, and fascists are against the spirit of the Liberation War...

"We cannot accept that lootings and killings like the July massacre will take place in the country using the Liberation War as a shield. We have to bring back the spirit of the Liberation War, and now we have to work on how the democratic transition will take place.

"People from all walks of life have to unite and work to ensure the transition," he said.

"We have nothing to seek from this government. We have to bring the government to book and ensure justice. Those arrested must be freed, the filing of cases and suppression must stop, and the curfew must be withdrawn. To ensure all these, the government must resign. People must take back the country."

"The country is passing through a historical period, and the people of the country have to show patience and unity. We have to remain aware of those who want to conduct subversive activities. The government and local and international agencies are hatching conspiracies against the people, and we have to remain aware of conspirators.

"We are also passing through a dangerous as well as creative time. We have been witnessing huge suppression by the government and protests from the masses in response. We have seen attacks on people ranging from three to 70-year-olds. Teachers, professionals, workers, students, and women -- no one was spared. We have even seen attacks being launched from the sky. More than 200 people have been killed by state forces. People's screams are reverberating everywhere. The family members of the injured are uncertain about their future."