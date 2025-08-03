People may rise again if democracy stalls: Moyeen

BNP senior leader Abdul Moyeen Khan yesterday warned that if the transition to democracy is delayed any further, the people will rise up again.

"I urge the interim government, please, do not prolong the path to democratic transition. If you do, the people will rise again," he said while addressing a discussion.

Moyeen, a member of the BNP Standing Committee, said the people of Bangladesh fought for independence in 1971 because they knew democracy could never flourish under Pakistan's rule.

He reminded the government that the people and pro-democracy political parties have been struggling for the past fifteen to sixteen years to restore democracy.

"Has that expectation been fulfilled? No… not even in the past one year. Why not? We have seen examples in the past where fair and neutral elections were held within 90 days. We have that precedent right before our eyes," he said.

The Revolutionary Workers Party organised the discussion titled "Looking Back at Bloody July–August: Expectations and Realities" at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity.

Moyeen questioned why, even after one full year, the country has not been able to move forward in its democratic transition.

"I often fear whether this new arrangement may turn into a permanent one. We want change, but not all change is true change. Back in 1/11, we saw banners and festoons across Dhaka calling to change everything, to overhaul everything. But not everything in the world can or should be changed," he said.

The BNP leader said when many people talk about change, it should not be change for the sake of change.

"When we talk about reforms, I say reforms must not be superficial. Cosmetic changes will not change the fate of 180 million people. You may amend a few lines of the Constitution, or even rewrite the whole document, but it won't matter unless the hearts of the people who run this country change," he observed.

Revolutionary Workers Party General Secretary Saiful Haque also spoke.