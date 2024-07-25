People have to expose culprits to justice, PM says after visiting vandalised metro rail station

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today sought justice from countrymen for the massive destruction wrought on government establishments during the recent nationwide mayhem centring the quota reform movement.

"The people of the country have to expose them [culprits involved in nationwide mayhem] to justice. I am seeking justice from the masses. I have no word to describe the destruction," she said as she paid a visit to the vandalised Mirpur-10 metro rail station this morning.

The prime minister made the appeal to the countrymen in an emotional voice after seeing the devastation carried out on the station.

She also called upon the countrymen to resist the anarchists who, , cashing in on the quota reform movement, went on a rampage for multiple days since July 17 and heavily damaged the government establishments built in the last 15 years to ease the public life and transform Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous country.