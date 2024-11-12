People with disabilities want support, not pity: speakers

People with disabilities want support, not pity, to turn themselves into assets of the country, said speakers at a national seminar for the persons with disability today.

They said the people with disabilities possess intelligence and abilities, and many have already accessed education and employment opportunities. Providing them with the right opportunities could turn them into valuable contributors to national development.

The observations came at an event organised by the Promotion of Inclusive Community for Senior Citizens, Persons with Disabilities and Drug Users/Abusers in Bangladesh (SDDB), a project of Caritas Bangladesh, at the Holy Cross Pastoral and Retreat Center in Gazipur. The gathering brought together over 200 people with disabilities from 24 unions across the country.

According to the 2022 National Survey of Persons with Disabilities by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), there are nearly 4.3 million people with disabilities in Bangladesh, with a majority facing physical disabilities.

These individuals lag significantly in accessing healthcare, education, and employment. Only 40 percent of people with disabilities attend school, and a mere 27 percent are engaged in economic activities.

Addressing the event, Kaliganj upazila Social Services Officer Shahadat Hossain said in the past, families often kept persons with disabilities hidden out of shame. Thanks to various governmental and non-governmental efforts, they can now speak up for rights openly.

Bishop Theotonius Gomes from Dhaka Catholic Diocese said, "We come to this world with the gift of life to create beauty. Through service, let us appreciate the beauty within our special brothers and sisters, so they can be a blessing to us, and we, in turn, to them."

Daud Jibon Das, director (program) of Caritas Bangladesh, said that Caritas Bangladesh has been working for over 50 years to improve the lives of marginalised people.

He emphasised the organisation's ongoing collaboration with the government to integrate individuals with disabilities into mainstream society. Through Caritas' SDDB project in eight regions, 6,378 individuals across 24 unions have directly benefited and uplifted their lives.

Caritas Germany's representative Angela Gartner said by collaborating across different clubs, the people with disabilities are creating a future where they can live peacefully together in harmony.