People ‘desperately need more aid’

Says US-backed Gaza aid group; several Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes

Palestinians queue yesterday in front of a hot meal distribution kitchen in the al-Mawasi area of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. Several Palestinian civilians were killed and others wounded that morning as Israeli forces launched a series of airstrikes targeting central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip. Photo: AFP

A privately run aid organisation brought in to distribute food rations in war-hit Gaza last month with US and Israeli backing said that people in the Palestinian territory "desperately need more aid".

The admission by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) that it has been unable to meet demand came after severe criticism from other aid groups and near-daily deadly shootings near distribution points.

Gaza's civil defence agency said Saturday that Israeli troops had killed at least 17 people, including eight who were seeking food in the territory which is suffering from famine-like conditions due to Israeli restrictions, according to aid groups, reports AFP.

In a statement on Saturday, GHF interim executive director John Acree said that the organisation was "delivering aid at scale, securely and effectively... But we cannot meet the full scale of need while large parts of Gaza remain closed."

He said the GHF was "working with the government of Israel to honour its commitment and open additional sites in northern Gaza".

"The people of Gaza desperately need more aid and we are ready to partner with other humanitarian groups to expand our reach to those who need help the most," Acree said.

Meanwhile, several Palestinian civilians were killed and others wounded yesterday morning as Israeli forces launched a series of airstrikes targeting central and southern areas of the Gaza Strip, Wafa reports.

Local sources reported that an Israeli drone struck a residential apartment in the Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing a man and his wife.

In a separate attack, Israeli warplanes targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the Al-Hassaina area west of Al-Nuseirat camp, resulting in additional casualties, including both fatalities and injuries.

Further south, in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, Israeli forces bombed another tent housing displaced civilians in the Al-Rayan camp. Two people were reported killed and several others injured in the strike.

Additionally, several civilians were wounded by Israeli gunfire in the Asdaa area north of Khan Younis.

GHF's operations have been slammed as a "failure" by the United Nations, while other aid groups have raised concerns about the group's opaque structure and neutrality in the conflict that has been raging since October 2023.

According to figures issued Saturday by the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, at least 450 people have been killed and nearly 3,500 injured by Israeli fire since GHF began distributing meal boxes in late May.

GHF has denied responsibility for deaths near its aid points, contradicting statements from witnesses and Gaza rescue services.

It has said deaths have occurred near UN food convoys.

Last Monday, the head of aid group Doctors Without Borders, Christopher Lockyear, said that the "imposed system of aid delivery" in Gaza was "not only a failure, but it is dehumanising and dangerous".

Israel's military has continued its operations in Gaza, even as attention has shifted to its ongoing war with Iran since June 13.

Israel's ban on foreign media entering the Gaza Strip and difficulties for local journalists to travel in the territory mean AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls and details provided by rescuers and authorities.

The Israeli army told AFP Saturday it was "looking into" the deaths which the civil defence agency reported near GHF distribution centres.

In the past, the military has said that its troops have fired on crowds approaching them in a threatening fashion and only after warning shots.

Witnesses have told AFP about injuries caused by drones and tank rounds.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that three people were killed by gunfire in the southern Gaza Strip, with another five killed in a central area known as the Netzarim corridor, where thousands of Palestinians have gathered daily in the hope of receiving rations from a GHF centre.

Earlier this week, the UN's World Health Organization warned that Gaza's health system was at a "breaking point", pleading for fuel to be allowed into the territory to keep its remaining hospitals running.