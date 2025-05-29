People bear the brunt of strike

Services remain halted as Nagar Bhaban padlocked

Rajib Hasan of Tantibazar returned home empty-handed yesterday for the third time in 10 days. Each visit to Nagar Bhaban, in search of his daughter's birth certificate, ended in frustration.

Azizul Islam from Narinda faced a similar ordeal. Unable to pay his holding tax, he now fears incurring a fine.

Lutfa Jahan, preparing to go abroad for higher studies, is desperately waiting for her citizenship certificate -- a mandatory document for her visa. "But I have no idea when I'll be able to get it."

These are just a few examples of how civic life in Dhaka South has been thrown into disarray, as Nagar Bhaban remained padlocked for the 14th consecutive day yesterday.

The closure has halted all major administrative functions, leaving city dwellers in distress. Only limited services such as waste management and mosquito control are continuing.

The crisis began on May 14 when supporters of BNP leader Ishraque Hossain began protesting to demand the announcement of his swearing-in as mayor. They locked the gates of Nagar Bhaban on May 15, shutting down operations. The situation intensified on May 21 when several DSCC employee unions joined the strike.

"No work has been possible in the past 14 days," said DSCC Administrator Md Shahjahan Mia. "If we reopen, Eid preparations will be our top priority. Work for the National Eidgah and temporary cattle markets is still incomplete."

Protesting employee Jahidur Rahman said, "Just as Dhaka residents want Ishraque as mayor, so do we. Once he takes office, we'll resume work."

With Eid-ul-Azha only 11 days away, DSCC officials have warned of a looming crisis. "We haven't finalised tenders or arranged logistics," said a Waste Management official.

Officials also said the strike has halted peak-season revenue collection, compounding the city's troubles.