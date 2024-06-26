People are my life force: PM

Asks SSF to make sure that she is not isolated from the people

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged the Special Security Force (SSF) to ensure she remains connected with the people, emphasising their importance to her leadership.

"If I become isolated from the people, I won't need to be shot dead. I would die already. They [the people] are my life force," the PM said.

The prime minister made these remarks during a special darbar (gathering) at her office commemorating the 37th founding anniversary of the SSF.

She highlighted her dedication to public service, saying, "I do politics for the people and work with them. I've no other strength except the people. I move on with the power of people.

"So, you will have to pay attention so that I won't be isolated," she added.

The prime minister further said that when she was not in power, party members, common people, and the citizens stood by her.

"You'll have to keep it in mind," the PM said.

The Special Security Force (SSF), initially formed as the Presidential Security Force (PSF) on June 15, 1986, was renamed in 1991 following the restoration of the parliamentary government system.

The elite force is tasked with protecting the president, the prime minister, and other VIPs.