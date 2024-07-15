Pension scheme row: Univ teachers to press on with work abstention

Say meeting with govt representatives ended in ‘stalemate’

Public university teachers continued their work abstention yesterday after their meeting with government representatives "was not fruitful".

This decision was made at a discussion on Saturday's conversations between teachers and government representatives.

The discussion was held during a virtual meeting of the Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association (FBUTA) yesterday.

"As our demands have not been met, we've decided to continue with our movement," Professor Akhtarul Islam, the president of the association, told The Daily Star.

This means the suspension of classes, exams, and other academic activities, which have been in effect for around two weeks, will continue.

Yesterday, the teachers at most of the 35 public universities staged sit-in demonstrations on their campuses, demanding the cancellation of the new "Prottoy" pension scheme and the reinstatement of their previous scheme.

They have also been demanding a super grade for themselves since July 1, and the introduction of a separate pay scale for public university teachers.

While holding a four-hour sit-in at the university premises, Sheikh Mashrik Hasan, general secretary of Jagannath University Teachers' Association, said, "We've decided to continue the movement until our demands are met. All teachers are in agreement. Although we held a meeting with a government representative on Saturday, we did not get any hopeful outcomes."

He said teachers will return to classrooms as soon as their demands are fulfilled.

Meanwhile, the Inter-University Officers' Federation, which had joined the work abstention over the pension scheme, also decided to continue their movement.

On Saturday, the teachers' representatives discussed their demands with AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. After the meeting, the teachers said the meeting "went well".

Quader said there was confusion regarding the "Prottoy" pension scheme to be effective from July this year, but it would be in force from July next year.