Pension scheme row: Univ teachers to carry on strike today

Say meeting with Quader ‘went well’ but yet to make final decision

Public university teachers will continue their work stoppage today over pension facilities as their meeting with the government representatives yesterday failed to yield any decision.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting at the Awami League president's Dhanmondi political office in the capital, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said the teacher leaders were yet to make a final decision on withdrawing their strike.

Prof Abdur Rahim, joint secretary general of the Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association (FBUTA), said, "Our movement will continue tomorrow [today]."

Teachers from over 35 public universities under the FBUTA have been abstaining from work since July 1 protesting the introduction of the "Prottoy" pension scheme. They also demanded inclusion of the professors in the "super grade" (equivalent to the pay grade of a senior secretary) and introduction of a separate pay scale for the public university teachers.

The Inter-University Officers' Federation also joined the movement on the same day boycotting work.

Quader, also the AL general secretary, yesterday said there was a confusion regarding the "Prottoy" pension scheme to be effective from July this year, but in fact it would be in force from July next year.

Prof Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan, secretary general of the FBUTA, told journalists that their talks with the government representatives "went well".

He said they would decide on their next course of action after consulting with the leaders of the teachers' associations and all federations.

Under the "Prottoy" pension scheme, 10 percent of the monthly basic salary of an employee, up to Tk 5,000, will be deducted and given to their pension fund. Besides, there will be no one-time gratuity for the retiring employees.

However, under the present pension system, no money is deducted from the employees' salary. It also allows a 5 percent annual increment of the pension and encashment of the earned leave.

Teachers claimed that their financial benefits will be reduced if the new system is introduced.

STALEMATE CONTINUES

The two-week movement has halted all the activities of almost all public universities across the county. Students fear that this may lead to session jams.

As the officials and employees of public universities abstain from work, many current and former students cannot collect or submit their certificates and other documents.

Farid Hossain, a former student of Rajshahi University, yesterday said he needed to send his original educational certificates to a university abroad to attend classes there this month, but he could not have those as the administrative building was shut for about two weeks.

Like Farid, many other public university students collect their necessary documents as almost all administrative and academic sections were closed.

Former UGC chairman Prof Abdul Mannan said bringing university teachers under the universal pension scheme was not a wise decision.

"The government should have consulted with the teachers before making the decision," he added.

Terming the decision on the teachers' pension discriminatory, Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, co-chair of the Education Policy Formulation Committee, said, "The authorities should have addressed their concerns first because a country cannot move forward if the issues of the teachers and the education sector are not taken into consideration."

AKM Rifat Hasan, an associate professor of management at Jagannath University, said the students and teachers are trying to change two systems.

"It is frustrating that students and teachers face such discrimination [over job quota and pension facilities] 53 years after the country's independence. The government must reach a decision soon. Otherwise, there will be a possibility of session jams," he told The Daily Star.