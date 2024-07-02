Pension protests bring public univs to a halt

Teachers' indefinite strike over pension benefits paralysed public universities across the country yesterday.

As if that were not enough, groups of students at Dhaka, Jahangirnagar, and several other universities took to the streets demanding a reform of the quota in government recruitment.

The teachers' strike began yesterday with the academics demanding their previous pension scheme and abolition of the new Universal Pension Scheme.

No classes, exams, or admission-related activities were done, most classrooms and libraries were locked, and barely any commuter buses left the sheds at the 35 universities.

As yesterday was also the first day of a three-day strike by the Inter-University Officers' Federation over pensions, no administrative job was done either.

"We will not return to the classrooms until the demands are met," Prof Zeenat Huda, general secretary of Dhaka University Teachers Association, told a rally on campus.

The protests follow a government decision to provide Prottoy Pension Scheme to all staff members, joining the service of autonomous, self-governing, nationalised, statutory, or such organisations and their subordinate institutions, on or after July 1.

Under the scheme, 10 percent of the monthly basic salary of an employee, up to Tk 5,000, will be deducted. The organisation will contribute the same amount to the employee's pension fund.

The amount of pension paid to employees will be based on the accumulated profits and employee contributions while the government will bear all the costs of the pension authority.

The pension will be tax-free.

A pensioner aged 60 will start getting the monthly pension. The employee will get the benefits throughout their life. But, the nominee of the pensioner will get the pension until the age of 75.

A finance ministry official said schemes like the Prottoy are common around the whole. At present, the government needs to provide the full amount of pension benefits from the budget so this burden is increasing day by day.

University teachers said that under the current system, no money is deducted for pensions, whereas the new scheme mandates a 10 percent deduction from the basic salary.

Teachers currently receive a one-time gratuity, which is absent in the new scheme.

Furthermore, the current system includes an annual 5 percent increment in pensions and allows for encashment of earned leave provisions which is unclear or missing in the new scheme.

Teachers said that people will not join the university if the new scheme, which they termed "discriminatory", is implemented.

They have also been demanding the cancellation of the gazette in this regard through several peaceful protests since May 26. Furthermore, the university teachers also demanded a separate pay scale and the inclusion of professors in the "super" grade.

There are over 16,000 teachers and 34,382 staffers at 50 public universities that also have about 3 lakh students.

At Dhaka University, the centre of the movement, its teacher association, did not participate in the rally to celebrate the university's 103rd founding anniversary that fell on yesterday.

Nizamul said that they did not join the celebration rally of Dhaka university's 103rd foundation anniversary as the new universal pension scheme had snatched their sense of jubilation.

A section of students attempted to force open the collapsible gate of the central library. But authorities did not open the gate for the students.